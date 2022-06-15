Advertisement

Pavement buckles on eastbound Interstate 88 near Erie, Illinois DOT says

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - According to a tweet from the Illinois Department of Transportation, both eastbound lanes on Interstate 88 have buckled at milepost 14, about 5 miles before Erie.

Illinois State Police are on scene to slow traffic in the area.

The Illinois DOT posted a traffic alert about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

