Pavement buckles on eastbound Interstate 88 near Erie, Illinois DOT says
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - According to a tweet from the Illinois Department of Transportation, both eastbound lanes on Interstate 88 have buckled at milepost 14, about 5 miles before Erie.
Illinois State Police are on scene to slow traffic in the area.
The Illinois DOT posted a traffic alert about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Whiteside County: Pavement has buckled across both lanes of eastbound Interstate 88 at milepost 14, about 5 miles before Erie. @ILStatePolice is on scene to slow down traffic. pic.twitter.com/wzpIhqv1vS— IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) June 15, 2022
