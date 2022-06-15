Police: 1 injured after shooting in Circle K parking lot in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Circle K parking lot in Rock Island Wednesday morning.

The Rock Island Police Department responded to the Circle K on 11th Street, about 5:12 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the parking lot, police said.

Officers found shell casings in the parking lot, according to police. Two people arrived at UnityPoint in Rock Island, one with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, criminal investigations are following up on the case.

