Police Looking For Suspect In Shooting Outside West Burlington Pool

Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Police in West Burlington, Iowa are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the public pool. Officers say it happened between 4:30 and 4:45 Tuesday afternoon. They say a suspect shot a man and then fled the area. The victim was taken to the hospital in Burlington. We do not know how seriously he was hurt or his condition. Officers say there were people in the pool when the person was shot, but no guests or staff were injured. Police are still looking for the shooter. According to the West Burlington Pool Facebook page, the pool will be closed on Wednesday so staff can get updates about what happened.

