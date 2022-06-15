Rock Island County Health Department closed Wednesday due to extreme heat from air-conditioning outage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department will be closed Wednesday due to the extreme heat in the office from malfunctioning air-conditioning units, according to a press release.

According to health department leadership, they are working to make emergency repairs to the air-conditioning units.

A replacement HVAC system has to be approved by the Board of Health, the media release said.

A heat advisory has been issued through 8 p.m. Wednesday, by the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reminds residents about the importance of staying cool in order to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat-related death or illnesses are prevented with these steps:

Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day. If you don’t have air- conditioning in your home, go to a public place such as a shopping mall or a library to stay cool.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Drink water often. Don’t wait until you are thirsty.

Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or in a building without air- conditioning.

Air conditioning is the strongest protective factor against heat-related illness. Exposure to air- conditioning for even a few hours a day will reduce the risk for heat-related illness.

The health department said never leave anyone, including pets, alone in a closed, parked vehicle. The air temperature inside a car rises rapidly during hot weather and can lead to brain damage or death.

