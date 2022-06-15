Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Department closed Wednesday due to extreme heat from air-conditioning outage

Rock Island County Health Department logo
Rock Island County Health Department logo(KWQC/RICHD)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department will be closed Wednesday due to the extreme heat in the office from malfunctioning air-conditioning units, according to a press release.

According to health department leadership, they are working to make emergency repairs to the air-conditioning units.

A replacement HVAC system has to be approved by the Board of Health, the media release said.

A heat advisory has been issued through 8 p.m. Wednesday, by the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reminds residents about the importance of staying cool in order to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat-related death or illnesses are prevented with these steps:

  • Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day. If you don’t have air- conditioning in your home, go to a public place such as a shopping mall or a library to stay cool.
  • Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
  • Drink water often. Don’t wait until you are thirsty.
  • Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or in a building without air- conditioning.
  • Air conditioning is the strongest protective factor against heat-related illness. Exposure to air- conditioning for even a few hours a day will reduce the risk for heat-related illness.

The health department said never leave anyone, including pets, alone in a closed, parked vehicle. The air temperature inside a car rises rapidly during hot weather and can lead to brain damage or death.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport officials Tuesday announced that Fair Oaks Foods is building a food production...
Fair Oaks Foods brings new food production facility to Davenport
Ryan Claussen of Eldridge won $100,000 by playing a scratch ticket game.
Eldridge man wins $100,000 in Iowa lottery
Paint issue could cost Splash Landing thousands in lost revenue
Paint issue could cost Splash Landing thousands in lost revenue
A Davenport officer who deputies say fatally shot a man earlier this month has been identified...
Sheriff’s office releases name of Davenport officer who fatally shot man
The new hospital is holding a hiring event.
New Quad City hospital hiring 140 people

Latest News

Village of Joy, Ill. under boil order
From all over the county people bring vintage and antique tractors to Tractorcade.
The 23rd annual Tractorgade brings hundreds of tractors to the Quad Cities area
From all over the county people bring vintage and antique tractors to Tractorcade.
The 23rd annual Tractorgade brings hundreds of tractors to the Quad Cities area
Ways to increase your gas mileage ahead of the holiday weekend
Ways to increase your gas mileage ahead of the holiday weekend