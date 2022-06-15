Advertisement

Two longtime Quad City music stores plan to merge

(Storyblocks)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Two family-owned music stores have decided to merge. Grigg’s Music in Davenport and West Music in Moline announced they will become one business on July 1, 2022.

According to a news release, the merger will offer customers greater access to instruments, instrument repair, printed music, and music lessons.

Both locations will continue to operate as Griggs Music, 3849 Brady Street, Davenport, and the West Music location, 4305 44th Ave, Moline. 

Griggs Music was established in 1903 by Arthur P. Griggs. West Music was established in 1941.

