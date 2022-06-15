Advertisement

Ways to increase your gas mileage ahead of the holiday weekend

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Gas prices are still at an all time high across the nation, but there are ways to at least increase your gas mileage ahead of the holiday weekend.

Local owner and car technician Gary Warren of Cars, Trucks and Vans in Davenport, says maintenance goes hand in hand to saving money on gas.

Warren says healthy maintenance can improve the life of your vehicle, so drivers traveling this weekend should get the following before hitting the road.

Car maintenance:

  • Air filter replacement
  • Oil Change
  • Tire alignment
  • Tire rotation
  • Using required fuel for vehicle

Warren also says drivers should get maintenance done on their vehicles every 5,000 miles.

Other ways to increase your fuel mileage is by keeping the air conditioning on, Warren says cars are aerodynamically proven to have better gas mileage with the windows up and A/C on.

Keeping a steady speed can also dictate how much gas you burn.

“Look at your route your taking, always the shortest route is not your best route, sometimes jumping on the highway, so you can maintain a proper steady speed is going to save you fuel mileage, it maybe a few miles further, but your going to save fuel not sitting at stop lights and idling,” said Warren.

Tricks to increase gas mileage:

  • Keep A/C on and windows up
  • Reduce the amount of weight in your car
  • Keeping a steady speed
  • Shorter routes aren’t always the best route, the highway may save you more gas

