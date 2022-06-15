A young QC resident teaches the community the importance of financial literacy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Financial literacy is not always taught in schools, but it’s extremely valuable to learn.

Josiah Blanton has made a conscious effort to learn about financial literacy.

“Success lies between education and execution,” Blanton said. “I’m from Chicago, where it’s just so crazy and we lack financial literacy more than I feel like any other city. I made it a promise myself to give back to any community that I reside in at little to no cost.”

Now a Quad Cities resident, Blanton, 20, already has four different companies.

“At the end of the day, if I stop, it stops. I gotta keep going,” Blanton said.

Blanton, though, isn’t satisfied with just his own personal success. He wants to help people of all ages understand financial literacy, and recently put together ‘Bandemic Wave 2,’ a series of 15 guest speakers from across the United States and Canada discussing topics such as business acquisition and commercial credit.

“Who else is going to do it? The school system is not going to do it,” Blanton said. “The real goal is to infiltrate that. I made it my business to be the person that is going to make change for the Black or brown communities, and really all communities. [Participants] are going to be empowered, that’s number one, motivated, disciplined, learn everything from financial literacy on how to execute that financial literacy. You can get the knowledge. Knowledge is power, but I truly believe the true power is knowledge and execution.”

Blanton’s mentor, Ali Tarafdar, said it has been remarkable to see his financial literacy skills grow.

“He blew my expectations out of the water because of how he took initiative upon himself to learn, to educate himself further,” Tarafdar said. “The fact that he is willing to go to this extent to give what he’s got back to the community is more than enough. That’s what I was looking for in a mentee. I’m very eager to see the man that he is going to become already the way he is today.”

Blanton hopes his success can inspire others, regardless of age, the importance of understanding financial literacy.

“You can start right away. I started when I was 16 years old. Don’t ever let anybody tell you that you can do it. It doesn’t matter where you come from. I come from a single-parent family home,” Blanton said. “Remain fruitful, be fruitful, and stay fruitful. And remember, it’s on you to get you to where you want to be.”

Blanton said he will hold a similar event next year called the ‘Final Wave,’ and ultimately wants to hold these kinds of events in bigger stadiums. He also hopes that over the next five years his financial literacy advice can reach more than a million people across the country.

