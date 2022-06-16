Advertisement

Burlington home likely a total loss after Thursday morning fire

House likely a total loss after a fire at 1210 N. Central Avenue in Burlington.
House likely a total loss after a fire at 1210 N. Central Avenue in Burlington.(kwqc, burlington fire dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department was called to a house fire at 1210 N. Central Avenue around 2:47 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival one minute after the call, the Active Battalion Chief and a police officer saw flames and smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story home.

The person living in the home was seen escaping the fire from the back of the house.

Firefighters worked to put the fire out and had it under control by 3:40 a.m.

Nine firefighters from the Burlington Fire Department responded to the fire, with assistance from the West Burlington Fire Department.

Nobody was injured, but the family pet died in the fire.

The cause of the fire was an electrical failure involving a portable air conditioning unit in a window.

Burlington Fire Department said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The American Red Cross is helping the victim of the fire.

The cost of damages is still being assessed, but the home is likely a total loss.

