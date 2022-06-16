Geneseo Music Festival returns for 54th season this weekend

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC)-The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce announced that the Geneseo Music Festival is returning for its 54th year with a full slate of events scheduled Friday, June 17-Sunday, June 19.

The 2022 Geneseo Music Festival will offer its classic attractions, such as the improved Music Fest Art & Craft Fair, Music Fest Queen Pageant, Summertime Cookouts supporting local non-profits at the City Park and will feature live music acts from Geneseo and the surrounding communities.

Listed below is a list of the full schedule of events. All festivities are free unless otherwise indicated.

Food trucks will be set up at the City park during the event, offering selections ranging from barbeque to lemon shake-ups to classic carnival food fair.

Live music can be enjoyed across the entire town rather than only at the park in the evening. The Geneseo Music Festival Street Dance at the Central Bank Pavilion will feature live music from The Dawn from 8 -11 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

The Geneseo Music Fest is bookended by two popular family-friendly parades – the Kiwanis Doo Dah Parade on Friday set to start at 6 p.m. and the annual Geneseo Music Festival Father’s Day Parade on Sunday at 1 p.m. On Sunday, the Gen-Airpark will host its annual Father’s Day Fly-In Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. – a popular morning event for families.

The Geneseo Music Fest is bookended by two popular family-friendly parades – the Kiwanis Doo Dah Parade on Friday evening and the annual Geneseo Music Festival Father’s Day Parade on Sunday afternoon, sponsored by Geneseo Communications. On Sunday, the Gen-Airpark will host its annual Father’s Day Fly-In Breakfast – a popular morning event for families in our area.

For more information, visit the festival’s event page on Facebook HERE.

Schedule:

Friday June 17

● 6:00 pm: 2022 Geneseo Music Fest begins

● 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm: Geneseo Rotary Cookout & Ice Cream Social – Geneseo City Park

● 6:00 pm: Kiwanis Annual Doo Dah Parade – Downtown Geneseo

● 6:00 pm: The SOS and Community Talent Show – City Park Bandshell

● 7:00 pm: 2021 Geneseo Music Fest Queen Pageant presented by Geneseo Rotary – City Park Bandshell

Saturday June 18 CITY PARK BANDSHELL SCHEDULE

*(All acts take place at the Geneseo City Park Bandshell)

● 8:30 am: Music Fest Flow Yoga presented by the Geneseo Park District

● 10:00 am: Jazzercise Strength 45 in the Park by Jazzercise

● 11:30 am: Musical Memories Recital

● 2:00 pm: GHS Cheer Clinic

● 3:00 pm: CRASH Trash Can Band Clinic presented by Alan Kiser

● 4:30 pm: Chris Stevens & Friends

● 6:00 pm: The Moonlighters

Saturday June 18

● 8:00 am – 3:00 pm: Geneseo Farmer’s Market – North City Park

● 8:00 am – 6:00 pm: AETA Tractor Display – North City Park

● 8:00 am: Maple City 4 Run presented by Geneseo Rotary – Geneseo Middle School

● 9:00 am – 3:00 pm: Family Fest (inflatables, fire truck sprinkler and more) presented by Geneseo Park District & Geneseo Fire Dept. – Geneseo City Park

● 9:00 am – 6:00 pm: Geneseo Music Fest Art & Craft Fair – Geneseo City Park

● 10:00 am – 4:00 pm: LIVE MUSIC - Party on the Patio - In-A-Godda-Da-Vida Music

● 11:00 am – 1:00 pm: FFA Ag Alumni Lunch Cookout – Geneseo City Park

● 12:30 pm: FFA Pedal Tractor Pull – Geneseo City Park

o Trophies Sponsored by: Clements Farm

● 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Ice Cream Social - Geneseo Art League – Geneseo City Park

● 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm: LIVE MUSIC – Frankie Joe & Kinfolk – Geneseo Brewing Co.

● 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm: LIVE MUSIC – Geneseo Music Festival Street Dance feat. The Dawn – Central Bank Pavilion

● 8:00 pm: Outdoor Movie Series – Encanto presented by the Geneseo Park District Foundation - Geneseo Park District Athletic Field

Sunday June 19

● 7:00 am – 11:00 am: Father’s Day Fly-In Breakfast – Gen-Airpark

● 10:00 am – 4:00 pm: Geneseo Music Fest Art & Craft Fair – Geneseo City Park

● 10:30 am: Sunday Morning Church Service – First Congregational Church – Geneseo City Park Bandshell

● 11:00 am – 1:00 pm: Father’s Day Parade Staging – Geneseo High School Parking Lot

● 1:00 pm: 2022 Geneseo Music Fest Father’s Day Parade – State Street/Downtown Geneseo

o Parade Sponsored by: Geneseo Communications

● 2:30 pm: LIVE MUSIC – River City 6 – Geneseo City Park Bandshell

● 4:00 pm: 2022 Geneseo Music Fest Concludes

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.