Highland Springs breaks ground on a new clubhouse

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island officials and Quad Cities residents celebrated the groundbreaking of a new clubhouse at the Highland Springs Golf Course.

“We are really excited to break ground on this. It’s been about a 2.5-year process for fundraising and putting all the plans together,” said Todd Winter, Rock Island Parks and Recreation assistant director. “To actually see some dirt being moved is exciting.”

While the new clubhouse will look amazing on the outside, Rock Island officials are excited about First Tee Quad Cities, the program being offered inside.

“When we are at First Tee, our kids get to learn quite a range of core values,” said Nikki Carr, Rock Island Parks and Recreation’s community recreation and facilities manager.

According to the city of Rock Island, 40% of First Tee participants come from underrepresented groups.

“I think this program is awesome because a lot of these kids wouldn’t have been able to play golf otherwise,” Carr said. “Either it’s not something that is available for them, or it is something they didn’t know they were interested in.”

“We are really proud to be a part of this program. It’s a very positive program in our community, Winter said. “We’ve been with them for almost a decade now. To grow to the point that we need a new facility, to share with them, is really exciting, and the impact it has on the lives of thousands of youth.”

Augie Spengler has been a part of First Tee for five years and says he enjoys it.

“I get to meet new friends and play with my camp friends at First Tee,” Spengler said.

Moving forward, First Tee will permanently locate its programming inside Highland Springs.

The project is funded through different sources, including First Tee, grants, and private donors. To learn how you can sign your child up for First tee Quad Cities, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.