Advertisement

Highland Springs breaks ground on a new clubhouse

While the new clubhouse will look amazing on the outside, Rock Island officials are excited about Quad Cities First Tee, the program being offered inside.
By Evan Denton
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island officials and Quad Cities residents celebrated the groundbreaking of a new clubhouse at the Highland Springs Golf Course.

“We are really excited to break ground on this. It’s been about a 2.5-year process for fundraising and putting all the plans together,” said Todd Winter, Rock Island Parks and Recreation assistant director. “To actually see some dirt being moved is exciting.”

While the new clubhouse will look amazing on the outside, Rock Island officials are excited about First Tee Quad Cities, the program being offered inside.

“When we are at First Tee, our kids get to learn quite a range of core values,” said Nikki Carr, Rock Island Parks and Recreation’s community recreation and facilities manager.

According to the city of Rock Island, 40% of First Tee participants come from underrepresented groups.

“I think this program is awesome because a lot of these kids wouldn’t have been able to play golf otherwise,” Carr said. “Either it’s not something that is available for them, or it is something they didn’t know they were interested in.”

“We are really proud to be a part of this program. It’s a very positive program in our community, Winter said. “We’ve been with them for almost a decade now. To grow to the point that we need a new facility, to share with them, is really exciting, and the impact it has on the lives of thousands of youth.”

Augie Spengler has been a part of First Tee for five years and says he enjoys it.

“I get to meet new friends and play with my camp friends at First Tee,” Spengler said.

Moving forward, First Tee will permanently locate its programming inside Highland Springs.

The project is funded through different sources, including First Tee, grants, and private donors. To learn how you can sign your child up for First tee Quad Cities, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Claussen of Eldridge won $100,000 by playing a scratch ticket game.
Eldridge man wins $100,000 in Iowa lottery
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Circle K parking lot in Rock Island
A bus driver who passed out behind the wheel said he didn't know the gummy snacks he ate had...
Bus driver blacks out behind wheel, says he didn’t know his gummy snacks included THC
Heat and humidity continue into Wednesday, followed by strong to severe storms possible...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Wednesday night for heat, humidity
Two longtime Quad City music stores plan to merge

Latest News

While the new clubhouse will look amazing on the outside, Rock Island officials are excited...
Highland Springs breaks ground on new clubhouse
Youth event canceled at Pride after threats made to Clock Inc.
Youth drag performance canceled at Pride event after threats made to Clock Inc.
Youth drag show canceled at Pride event after threats made to Clock Inc.
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for rising college costs