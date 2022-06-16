Midsommar Music Festival returns to historic Bishop Hill

BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2022 Midsommar Music Festival returns to Bishop Hill, Illinois on June 25.

Musical performers on the main stage, a Scandinavian folk dance workshop, and Swedish Maypole celebration are among the activities at the Swedish tradition.

Main Stage performances are free and run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the village park gazebo.

The 2022 lineup includes Black Hawk Pipes and Drums, Orion Community Band, Chicago Farmer and the Nordland Band.

After the musical performances, there will be an opportunity to decorate the Maypole with flowers.

There will be a park dance held from 6 to 8 p.m. by the park gazebo.

A free game of Kubb, a Scandinavian lawn game using wooden blocks and batons, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the park playground. The game is described as a mix between bowling and horseshoe.

About a mil south of Bishop Hill Park, there will be an area set up for drinks, snakes, and a make and take clay sculpture station.

Admission to the festival is free.

