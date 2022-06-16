New grant gives homeowners in Galesburg resources for needed repairs

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - As inflation continues to push the cost of living even higher, homeowners in Galesburg have a new resource for repairs.

On June 6, the Galesburg City Council approved the Housing Repair Assistance Program for home projects households haven’t had the funds to complete.

Galesburg’s new housing repair assistance program hopes to give homeowners a new resource for those home projects they haven’t had the funds for.

Housing Coordinator Judy Guenseth said her office has already seen a lot of interest in the week since the program was approved.

“When you maintain the structure and integrity of a home, especially fixing a leaking roof, you keep the quality of that home stable,” Guenseth said. “Water seems to be the worst thing in deteriorating a home ... What the City of Galesburg hopes to do is to maintain the structure and integrity of people’s homes so they can stay in there longer. It also protects the long-term housing stock of Galesburg.”

Up to $4,500 can be used for projects as major as adding a ramp to improving accessibility to something as minor as installing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Just over $112,000 is set aside for the grants. If each recipient is awarded the full amount city officials expect to give out about 25 grants.

Mayor Peter Schwartzman said programs like these benefit the whole community, not just one household.

“It’d be better to keep the houses here, keep the beautiful houses going,” Schwartzman said. “Keep them in living and high standard [of] living conditions. In order to do that, we recognize we need to give a hand up to people in our community "

One homeowner Glen Pulley is currently taking part in a lead removal program through the city. Guenseth let him know his house was eligible for this new program as well.

If he is awarded the grant he hopes to use the money to update the plumbing and electrical systems in his house.

“When [Guenseth] told me that I was eligible for this one here, boy, my family, we just really happy and jumped for joy,” Pulley said.

With inflation hitting communities across the country Pulley said he’s glad Galesburg is doing something to help its residents.

“In order to fill up the car and take care of the family that’s gonna have to come first then the poor house, it’ll be going downhill more and more and more,” Pulley said. “[The grant] makes it much easier for you to sit back and figure out what you can do for the little bit of monies that we do have for everyday making it.”

Housing officials are asking potential applicants to call or visit the housing program’s office on the second floor of city hall. Then the office will explain to them which projects may be eligible for the grants and walk them through the application process.

