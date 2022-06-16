Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad Cities area.

IOWA:

Davenport: The largest firework show in the Quad Cities, Red White and Boom is happening once again, starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Davenport and Rock Island will be shooting fireworks off from two barges in the Mississippi River.

Activities will be held at Modern Woodmen Park, LeClaire Park, Schwiebert Riverfront Park, and Quinlan Court. Activities such as ‘Kid Zones’, food and drinks, live music, and other festive activities.

Bettendorf: Fireworks will begin at dusk at Middle Park on July 4. (Rain date is ONLY Saturday, July 9).

4th of July parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 4 in downtown Bettendorf.



4th of July Festival July 3 - July 4 on Spruce Hills Drive from noon to 10 p.m.

Spruce Hills Drive will be closed from 18th St. to Cumberland Square Drive.



Muscatine: Fireworks begin at dusk over the Mississippi River, July 4.

Tipton: Fireworks July 4, at Cedar County Fairgrounds at dusk.

Burlington: Fireworks following the Burlington Bees baseball game on July 3 at the Community Field.

Fort Madison: Fireworks at Riverview Park on July 4.

Clinton: Fireworks following the Clinton LumberKings July 4, at NelsonCorp Field.

ILLINOIS:

Rock Island: The largest firework show in the Quad Cities, Red White and Boom is happening once again, starting at 9:30 p.m. on July 3. Davenport and Rock Island will be shooting fireworks off from two barges in the Mississippi River.

Activities will be held at Modern Woodmen Park, LeClaire Park, Schwiebert Riverfront Park, and Quinlan Court. Activities such as ‘Kid Zones’, food and drinks, live music, and other festive activities.

East Moline: Fireworks at River Bend Park on July 3.

64th Annual 4th of July parade at 1 p.m. 15th Avenue, 3rd-13th Streets.

The 40th Genesis Firecracker Run, July 4. 10k, 5k run/walk, IMEG mile, Kiddie run, and other racing activities



Geneseo: Trill on the Hill firework show beginning at dusk July 2, at Richmond Hill Park.

Rock Falls: Independence Day Celebration, July 1 from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. at RB&W Park.

Stockton: Fireworks, car show, over 70 vendor booths, kiddie tractor pull, live entertainment and more at Stockton Memorial Park on July 4, all day.

Galesburg: Big Bang Boom firework show at 9 p.m. on July 4, at Lake Storey Park.

