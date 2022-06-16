Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Department open Thursday

Rock Island County Health Department logo
Rock Island County Health Department logo(KWQC/RICHD)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is open Thursday.

According to a media release, the health department’s Rock Island office has been closed due to extreme heat due to malfunctioning air-conditioning units.

According to health department leadership, they are working to make emergency repairs to the air-conditioning units.

A replacement HVAC system has to be approved by the Board of Health, the media release said.

