Sunny and hot this afternoon, but less humid

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon with temperatures rising back to the upper 80s and lower 90s. It won’t be as humid, with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70°. The wind will be west/southwest 10-15 mph.

Tonight will be clear with lows in the 60s and a light north wind. The north wind will continue into Friday, ushering in more comfortable air. High temperatures will be in the in the middle to upper 80s. The comfortable humidity will continue into Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the 80s, with 90s returning Sunday through next week. Humid air returns as well, creating heat index values in the 100s Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Sunny and hot. High: 92°. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 65°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and less humid. High: 87°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.