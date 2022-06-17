Chicago’s top cop seeks officer’s firing over mall arrest

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago’s police superintendent is recommending the firing of an officer accused of dragging a Black woman from a car by her hair and kneeling on her back and neck during a period of protests and unrest following George Floyd’s killing.

Superintendent David Brown filed disciplinary charges this month against Officer David Laskus and recommended he be fired to the Chicago Police Board, which will decide the issue.

Mia Wright was a passenger in a car that arrived at a Chicago mall on May 31, 2020, amid widespread looting after Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer.

A lawsuit Wright and four relatives filed alleges officers broke their car’s windows and pulled Wright from it by her hair.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.