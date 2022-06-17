Crews responded to house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning.

Crews responded about 8:45 to the West 14th and Sturdevant streets, according to firefighters. When crews arrived at the house it was found the fire was coming out the back windows.

The fire department went through the back door and extinguished the fire, firefighters said.

According to firefighters, there is smoke damage throughout the house and the kitchen area is damaged.

According to firefighters, no one was home at the time of the fire, the neighbors noticed fire coming out a back window.

