EICC appoints Dr. Sonya Williams as new Chancellor

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eastern Iowa Community College District Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Sonya Williams as the district’s new chancellor Thursday.

Dr. Williams formerly worked as Vice President of Education at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois. Her new role will include overseeing campuses in Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott counties as well as satellite locations in Maquoketa, Wilton, and Davenport.

“This is a sound institution or else I would not have applied,” Williams said. “It’s a sound institution and my goals are to come in and build upon the foundation to bring us to a transformative level as a college, a united transformative level as a college.”

Williams starts the job as chancellor on August 8th.

