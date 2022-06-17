Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds signs bottle bill

Governor Reynolds signs proposed increase to bottle bill handling fee.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that’s set to overhaul the state’s bottle and can redemption program for the first time in more than 40 years.

SF 2378 will raise the handling fee businesses earn from 1 to 3 cents per container. The two-cent increase is supposed to incentivize more redemption centers to open in smaller communities.

The measure also allows grocery stores to opt-out of accepting previously bought cans or bottles, but only if they have an agreement with a redemption center or are within 10 miles of one.

