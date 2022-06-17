Advertisement

Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

The Iowa Supreme Court has made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the...
The Iowa Supreme Court has made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution.

The court concluded Friday that a 2018 decision was wrongly decided and should be overturned. The decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by abortion providers who challenged a 2020 law that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman could get an abortion.

A judge struck down the law in June 2021, citing the 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that declared abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The court reversed the judge’s decision and sent the case back to district court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
A bus driver who passed out behind the wheel said he didn't know the gummy snacks he ate had...
Bus driver blacks out behind wheel, says he didn’t know his gummy snacks included THC
Food Truck Fight debuts in Bettendorf on Saturday
Food Truck Fight debuts in Bettendorf on Saturday
If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad...
Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities
Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner

Latest News

Wells 4 Wellness is a non-profit based out of Moline, that helps drill wells in Niger, Africa.
Wells 4 Wellness surpasses goal, continues to dig wells in Africa
Wells 4 Wellness is a non-profit based out of Moline, that helps drill wells in Niger, Africa.
Wells 4 Wellness continues to dig wells in Africa
Mild Saturday
The new program includes three phases that will allow students to explore careers in public...
Moline HS students take part in new public works internship