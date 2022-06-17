Advertisement

KWQC celebrates Theresa Bryant inducted into the IBA Hall of Fame

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC’s Theresa Bryant has been inducted into the Iowa Broadcaster Association’s Hall of Fame.

At KWQC we took a look back on her hall of fame-worthy career.

Quad City viewers have followed her forecasts for 30 years, but it’s her heart and wit that really makes Theresa Bryant stand out.

Over the years in the Quad Cities, Theresa has expanded her skills. In addition to forecasting weather, Theresa learned how to shoot and edit video, and also reports for the local entertainment program Paula Sands Live.

Being a member of a weather team is demanding work that includes long, upside-down shifts. Still, she has made a 15-year commitment to Quad City children, by volunteering to teach the ins and outs of business through Junior Achievement.

And while caring for the community, she also cares for her coworkers, making sure no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving Day. Every year, Theresa cooks up a turkey dinner, often at her own expense, for those that have to work on the holiday.

But when it comes to her own career, Theresa’s the one who will tell you she’s been treated.

“I know that I didn’t do this for any of the awards, or any of the honors. Or any paycheck. Because it was so much fun for me to do, it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do, and I gotta chance to do it.”

Congratulations to Theresa on the well-deserved honor.

