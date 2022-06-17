Lost Island Theme Park to open Saturday, some rides not ready

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Lost Island Theme Park staff announced the park will open on Saturday, but some rides won’t be available due to construction delays.

The waterpark opened earlier this month, but the theme park opening date was pushed back.

The delay came after a fire at the theme park in March destroyed the control system and loading station components to the Yuta Falls ride.

In an update on the Lost Island Theme Park Facebook page, staff said final touches to fencing and safety inspections have been compressed.

The following rides will be unavailable on opening day:

Skyborne (Drop Tower)

Matugani (Launch Coaster)

Rokava (Thrill Ride)

Alzanu’s Eye (Ferris Wheel)

Nika’s Gift (Carousel)

The Yuta Falls ride will not open this year due to the fire.

