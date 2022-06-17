Man charged with stabbing, assaulting woman in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he stabbed a woman in the face with a pair of scissors and assaulted her while she was on the ground in Galesburg.

Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said he is filing an attempted first-degree murder charge against Dakota Taylor.

In a media release, Karlin said the incident happened Friday on First Street.

According to the release, Taylor stabbed a woman in the face with a pair of scissors and punched and kicked her in the chest as she lay on the ground.

A driver saw the incident, got out of his car and threatened Taylor with a hammer until he dropped the scissors, Karlin said in the release.

Taylor was arrested by Galesburg police; the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A judge set Taylor’s bond at $750,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.

