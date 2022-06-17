Moline HS students take part in new public works internship

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Three students at Moline High School are taking part in a brand new internship program within the City of Moline.

At its February 28 board meeting, the Moline-Coal Valley School District approved a three-phase partnership with the city in hopes of exposing students to different careers in the public works department.

In Phase One, 13 students went on tours of a few different facilities like the water treatment plant and the wastewater labs.

After going on the tours, three students applied and were accepted into Phase Two of the program which consists of a six-week internship in the department.

Rising Moline senior Carter Goodwin didn’t think he’d enjoy the tour of Moline’s public works facilities. Now as he wraps up week two, he said the internship has already opened doors for him.

“Out of my friends, I was the only one who signed up [for the tour],” Goodwin said. I know a couple others signed up. ... What was the point where I decided I wanted to join was when I saw the water plant, and I saw the parks and rec and their mowing and stuff. I really enjoyed that.”

During his six weeks in the program, Goodwin will work in engineering, street and parks maintenance, drinking water treatment, utility field operations, fleet maintenance, and wastewater treatment/laboratory operations. Working in a different public works department every week.

He says it’s not like any job he’s ever had before.

“I get to do something new every week,” Goodwin said. “That’s the coolest part that I’m not doing the same thing every day. Even, within each week, I’m not doing the same thing every day either. Which is nice about the different jobs, it’s always something different.”

Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Teaching and Learning, Dr. Mathew DeBaene said even if after the program students aren’t interested in a career path, the district still sees that as a success.

“It gets the students into that career path. And then to be able to know — ‘do I like the work? Do I like the pace of the work?’,” DeBaene said. “Then hopefully, when everything aligns the right way, a student has found a career path that makes a living wage, and makes them feel good about what they’re doing for a living.”

Since Phase One launched in the middle of the second semester, DeBaene said the school will need to get the word out about the tours earlier next year.

“Anytime we have something new, there’s more of a question as to ‘is this a good thing or not?’,” DeBaene said. “Since it was a good experience, the first time around, I think we’ll be able to end up pulling in more students.”

DeBaene also hopes Goodwin and the two other interns spread the word about their experience.

“if they do the tour again, I really, really recommend it,” Goodwin said. “It’s been — I wouldn’t say life-changing — but I’d say it’s really made an impact on my career choice.”

As part of Phase Three of the program, the three interns will have the opportunity for a more intense internship in the department they liked working in the most next summer.

