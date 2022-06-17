Moline mayor hosting series of “Move With the Mayor” walks

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will be hosting 30 minute “Move With the Mayor™ in different areas around the city through the summer and fall.

The walks are a way for the mayor to meet residents and promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

The first walk will be June 21 at 7 a.m. at Prospect Park.

If you are interested in walking, meet the mayor at the Prospect Park Pavilion. The walk till take place around the pond.

“I am looking forward to meeting and talking with Moline residents while also promoting the importance of an active lifestyle for healthy living,” said Rayapati. Mayor Rayapati is also a member of the Quad Cities Health Initiative and knows the importance of healthy living.

“It can be hard to fit physical activity into our daily routine. Sometimes we need new experiences and activities to help us resolve to fit it into our hectic daily schedules, but together it is possible and can be incredibly rewarding,” said Rayapati.

The rest of the Move With the Mayor™ walks are scheduled as follows:

July 14: Ben Butterworth Parkway

Aug. 11: Memorial Park Cemetery

Sept. 8: Riverside Cemetery

Oct. 29: Sylvan Island

In the event of bad weather, the walks will be rescheduled.

