Not as humid the next couple days

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Nothing but sunshine expected this afternoon with comfortable humidity. Temperatures will still be warm with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s with a north wind 5-10 mph.

Temperatures tonight dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a light east wind and a clear sky. Saturday will be comfortable with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures reaching the lower 80s with comfortable humidity.

Sunday the humidity will start to creep up once again, as will temperatures. Highs make it to the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday with dew points in the 70s, creating heat indicies in the 100s.

TODAY: Warm, not as humid. High: 88°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 59°. Wind: N/E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Comfortable, mild. High: 83°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

