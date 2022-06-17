QC residents learn about water quality technology at ‘QCCA Wetlands and Pond Expo’

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Dozens gathered Friday for the Quad Cities Conservation Alliance’s ‘Wetlands and Pond Expo,’ which focused on water quality technology.

“We have all these innovative and environment-friendly technologies,” said Anshu Singh, Riverside Global’s chief of environmental services. “It’s all about improving the water quality and raising the grade of the Mississippi River Basin. Right now it is a C-, and we are trying to increase it at least to a B+ or B. This is creating awareness amongst our communities and promoting stem education among our students.

Guests saw sediments being removed from a pond by an excavator, an algae control system and learned about several water quality-related technologies that share a commonality.

“You will not see any chemical (technology) here. It’s all environment-friendly solutions, and different combinations of bio-bacteria, which can help in reducing the algae in your ponds and lakes,” Singh said.

Kelsi Massengale, Partners of Scott County Watersheds coordinator said the expo is an important learning opportunity.

“I hope that people coming to this expo realize that there are so many resources out there for them to learn about and implement practices that improve their water quality, and just make a healthier pond habitat overall,” Massengale said. “Water is an important resource to all of us, not just those with ponds on our property.”

Singh said she has seen a shift in how people think about water quality-related technology.

“Now, there is more awareness among the people about moving towards a more environment friendly and being more environmentally conscious,” Singh said. “That is very important for being sustainable and to leave the natural resources the way they are for our coming generations.”

Singh said she was impressed by the turnout, and they plan to hold the expo again next year.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.