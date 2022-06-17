Real Conversations in the QC: Celebrating Juneteenth

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This month’s edition of ‘Real Conversations in the QC ‘ is about Juneteenth’s first official year as a federal holiday and how you can celebrate locally.

In this episode, we sit down with Tracy Singleton. She is the Executive Director of the Lincoln Center in Davenport. Tracy sits down with us to tell us about the significance of the holiday as well as how local celebrations are taking place this holiday. Friends of MLK and Together Making a Better Community are hosting the annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday June 18 at the Lincoln Center from 11am - 5pm.

We also spoke with several local businesses to highlight different ways people in the Quad Cities can celebrate and learn more about the holiday.

The episode also features an in-depth look at a local QC restaurant Damion’s Rib Haven. We take a dive into the restaurant’s history in the community as well as the overall importance of food as a communal point for the Black community.

You can stream ‘Real Conversations in the QC’ right here online, as new episodes drop monthly!

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.