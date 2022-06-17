‘Ride the River’ returns Father’s Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - River Action’s annual “Ride the River” event is back on Father’s Day after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In person registration is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at River Action in Davenport, and Sunday 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Quad City Times parking lot.

Join Quad Citians as they take a bike ride from the Quad City Times parking lot, to Leach Park in Bettendorf.

From there the bikes will be loaded onto a barge, and then board the Celebration Belle for a ride across the Mississippi River.

For the third year, you can also participate in “Ride and Seek.” It is a scavenger hunt along Quad Cities area riverfront trails.

A route map, clue sheet and chalk will be included when signing up. The chalk is for adding pictures and positive messages along the route.

