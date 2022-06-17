Advertisement

‘Ride the River’ returns Father’s Day

The bike ride begins at 7 a.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - River Action’s annual “Ride the River” event is back on Father’s Day after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online registration is open until 11 p.m. Friday at the Quad City Times

In person registration is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at River Action in Davenport, and Sunday 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Quad City Times parking lot.

Join Quad Citians as they take a bike ride from the Quad City Times parking lot, to Leach Park in Bettendorf.

From there the bikes will be loaded onto a barge, and then board the Celebration Belle for a ride across the Mississippi River.

For the third year, you can also participate in “Ride and Seek.” It is a scavenger hunt along Quad Cities area riverfront trails.

A route map, clue sheet and chalk will be included when signing up. The chalk is for adding pictures and positive messages along the route.

Click here to sign up for “Ride the River” and “Ride and Seek.”

