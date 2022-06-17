Advertisement

Scott County issues secondary road closure to begin Monday

60th Avenue will be closed starting on June 20
Scott County Secondary Road Department's map for 60th Avenue closure beginning on June 20, 2022.
Scott County Secondary Road Department's map for 60th Avenue closure beginning on June 20, 2022.(Scott County Secondary Roads Department)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) -Beginning Monday, June 20, 60th Avenue between Memorial Drive and 165th Street will be closed to through traffic for a culvert replacement project, according to a notice issued by Scott County Secondary Roads Department.

The road may be closed for 45 working days.

Iowa Bridge & Culvert is the prime contractor.

For more information, call 563-326-8640 or visit here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
A bus driver who passed out behind the wheel said he didn't know the gummy snacks he ate had...
Bus driver blacks out behind wheel, says he didn’t know his gummy snacks included THC
Food Truck Fight debuts in Bettendorf on Saturday
Food Truck Fight debuts in Bettendorf on Saturday
If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad...
Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities
Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Friday Afternoon 6/17
Hundreds of feet in the air, one can see the makings of what will soon be the Lost Island Theme...
Lost Island Theme Park to open Saturday, some rides not ready
Real Conversations
Real Conversations in the QC: Celebrating Juneteenth
The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire about 8:45 a.m. Friday.
Crews responded to house fire in Davenport