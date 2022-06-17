Scott County issues secondary road closure to begin Monday
60th Avenue will be closed starting on June 20
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) -Beginning Monday, June 20, 60th Avenue between Memorial Drive and 165th Street will be closed to through traffic for a culvert replacement project, according to a notice issued by Scott County Secondary Roads Department.
The road may be closed for 45 working days.
Iowa Bridge & Culvert is the prime contractor.
For more information, call 563-326-8640 or visit here.
