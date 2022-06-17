Advertisement

Sheriff: 9-year-old boy fatally hit by motorcycle in Iowa

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MACEDONIA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in western Iowa say a 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by a motorcycle in the small town of Macedonia.

The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along Macedonia’s Main Street.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was riding his bicycle at the intersection of Main and Dye streets when he was hit by a motorcycle.

The boy was rushed to a Council Bluffs hospital, where he died. Officials have not released his name.

Police say the 51-year-old motorcycle driver was not injured.

