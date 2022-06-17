Wells 4 Wellness surpasses goal, continues to dig wells in Africa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wells 4 Wellness surpassed their original goal of 33 wells and is at 55 and counting.

Wells 4 Wellness is a non-profit based out of Moline, that helps drill wells in Niger, Africa.

“I think without water you’re hopeless. It’s not like they are stupid people, they are just primitive, and the fact that they will drink that cloudy, filthy, stinky water,” Wells 4 Wellness Executive Director and Founder Pat Herath said. “Once they got water, it was like their brains, ‘now we can have a garden and now we can have a fishery. Anything that we use for water, they do with water and it is so exciting to see how much they have developed.”

The non-profit begin putting in wells by partnering with Operation Blessings.

“The first three were easy because Operation Blessing helped us and they drilled them,” Herath said. “Then the world changed, Niger was a forgotten country and the world changed and all of the sudden we thought we had to get our own equipment.”

Herath said the non-profit now has two tucks, a rig and a compressor.

“We got our first well ourself in and then we kept going and we’re like ‘we’re not stopping, we’re going to keep going,” Herath said. “They grew up without water so they are so happy to help their friends and villages with no water.”

According to Herath, almost every well gets a watertower, solar panel, and solar pump. Many get a faucet as well, which Herath said helps to not have to work as hard to get to the water.

After five years Wells 4 Wellness dug the deepest well in the north and posted it on Facebook.

“Once we put that well in and we put it on Facebook and on the internet, people started writing us checks, ‘We want one of those’ and so it turned our whole time,” Herath said.

According to Hearth by the end of the year, they will have put in 80 wells.

“They are just so appreciative to have water and we are just so excited to be part of that,” Herath said.

For more information or to help visit the Wells 4 Wellness website.

