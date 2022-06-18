Advertisement

After a week and a half rain delay, Assumption takes two from Clinton

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The first time the Clinton River Kings and Assumption Knights tried to meet up, rain stopped the game in the top of the fourth inning. Today, they finally returned to finish the game, with the Knights taking two from Clinton.

Assumption entered the day with a 3-0 lead in game one. Clinton was able to cut that lead to a single run before Assumption would put the game away with three more runs in the final two innings.

The Knights would then continue their winning way, grabbing a 10-5 win in game two.

