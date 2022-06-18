Bix taking auditions for national anthem

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bix is looking for this year’s National Anthem singer.

Auditions for the position will be held on June 23 and June 30. Both are Thursdays.

Callbacks will be on July 7.

Both solo and group artists are invited to audition, and all auditions should be tied to the Star Spangled Banner.

Applicants must register before auditioning on their website.

