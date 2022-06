ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The free Kid’s Fishing Derby is happening Saturday morning at the East Pavilion at Sunset Marina in Rock Island.

The event is taking place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Organizers say to bring a fishing pole, but everything else will be available.

Kids of all ages and their families are welcome.

