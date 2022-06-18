Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to shooting at West Burlington pool

Terence Gordan, 30
Terence Gordan, 30(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (KWQC) - A man was arrested Saturday after police say he shot a man at the West Burlington Municipal Pool parking lot Tuesday.

Cedar Rapids Police received a tip about his location in an apartment and conducted a search warrant, police said. Terence Gordan, 30, was found in the apartment and taken into custody by police.

Officials say Gordan is charged with going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, willful injury-serious injury, and attempted murder.

Gordan is being held without bond, pending court appearance. West Burlington Police thank the public for helping locate Gordan.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest COVID-19 transmission map for Illinois as of June 17, 2022.
64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread
Hundreds of feet in the air, one can see the makings of what will soon be the Lost Island Theme...
Lost Island Theme Park to open Saturday, some rides not ready
A man was arrested Friday after police say he stabbed a woman in the face with a pair of...
Man charged with stabbing, assaulting woman in Galesburg
As temperatures continue to rise, officials are reminding everyone: never leave children or...
Rock Island County warns parents not to leave children in cars
If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad...
Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities

Latest News

Free bait available for kids fishing derby
Free bait available for kids fishing derby
Bix National Anthem
Bix taking auditions for national anthem
Your First Alert Forecast
Father’s day tradition coming back to Quad Cities
Father’s day tradition coming back to Quad Cities