Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - At least two cars were involved in an accident in Bettendorf Saturday afternoon.

Bettendorf police responded to the multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of River Drive and 6th Street. One lane for both west and eastbound traffic was blocked on River Drive.

Police say there were no reported injuries besides a complaint of pain. Bettendorf Fire also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

