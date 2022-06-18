Advertisement

Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf

Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf
Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - At least two cars were involved in an accident in Bettendorf Saturday afternoon.

Bettendorf police responded to the multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of River Drive and 6th Street. One lane for both west and eastbound traffic was blocked on River Drive.

Police say there were no reported injuries besides a complaint of pain. Bettendorf Fire also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest COVID-19 transmission map for Illinois as of June 17, 2022.
64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread
Hundreds of feet in the air, one can see the makings of what will soon be the Lost Island Theme...
Lost Island Theme Park to open Saturday, some rides not ready
A man was arrested Friday after police say he stabbed a woman in the face with a pair of...
Man charged with stabbing, assaulting woman in Galesburg
As temperatures continue to rise, officials are reminding everyone: never leave children or...
Rock Island County warns parents not to leave children in cars
If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad...
Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities

Latest News

"Black history is American history. This is something I feel needs to be treated as the Fourth...
QC residents celebrate ‘2022 Juneteenth Community Festival’
Terence Gordan, 30
Man arrested in connection to shooting at West Burlington pool
Free bait available for kids fishing derby
Free bait available for kids fishing derby
Quad-City Times Bix 7 pre-show
Bix taking auditions for national anthem