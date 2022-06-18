QC residents celebrate ‘2022 Juneteenth Community Festival’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lincoln Center parking lot was covered by a sea of business vendors, food stands, and dance groups for the 2022 Juneteenth Community Festival Saturday.

“What we are trying to do is capture as many of the cultural traditions of Juneteenth, along with what would make a successful day for the community to come out and support,” said Tracy Singelton, the Lincoln Center’s executive director. “Black history is American history. This is something I feel needs to be treated as the Fourth of July. It is gaining popularity over these past few years, but it has been celebrated for many years.”

Singelton said a record number of vendors showed up for the event.

“We have a lot of new businesses here, but we also have more of the community coming in and setting up resource tables and information tables to once again engage with the community as a whole to let them know what they offer,” Singleton said.

A majority of the businesses were black-owned, including Toni Cox’s ‘Uniquely T’s.’

“It’s important for me and my daughter to be out here to learn about our culture, our background, and where we come from, educate ourselves, and educate others,” Cox said. “It makes me feel really strong and empowered, proud to be an American, and proud to be Black.”

While the Quad Cities community came together to eat, dance, and converse Saturday, Singleton said it is important to remember the true meaning behind Juneteenth.

“The whole premise of Juneteenth is delayed justice,” Singleton said. “There is significant history and very good reasons why we celebrate Juneteenth. Even our young generation, to be able to give them that history and understand the importance of the day, for me is the big takeaway. I want people to, while they are here, feel a sense of community, and then when they leave they learn something, or engage with a new business, or observe the holiday and really do understand why we celebrate Juneteenth.”

Singleton said the Juneteenth celebrations will continue Sunday at the Lincoln Center with an event focused on faith, freedom, and fatherhood from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

