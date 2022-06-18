Advertisement

QC Trench Academy focusing building skills for linemen

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A brand new football camp focused on building skills for offensive and defensive lineman hosted it’s first event Thursday at St. Vincent Center.

The group were hoping to get 30 kids to sign up for their inaugural camp, but instead ended up getting over 70 kids from as far away as Charles City, IA and Chicago, IL. Kids from grade seven to twelve were able to get instruction in techniques from college coaches, former college players and even a former NFL lineman.

