Steamwheelers pick up a big win, topping Bismark for the third time

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - It looked like it was going to be an easy night for the Quad City Steamwheelers right before the half, but then Bismark put a scare into the QC.

With 1:50 before the half, EJ Hilliard ran in the fourth touchdown of the game for the Wheelers to give the home team a 26-6 lead, but the Bucks responded by scoring right before the half, and then continued that with 23 straight points.

Right before the end of the third quarter, QC would finally get on the board again with a 14 yard touchdown pass from Hilliard to Mike Carrigan. The Steamwheelers would hold the lead until midway through the fourth quarter when the Bucks looked poised to stop their losing streak after a 6-yard touchdown run.

Great defense and a couple Hilliard rushing touchdowns in the final two minutes put the Wheelers back on top to stay. They would hold on to a tough 46-36 win.

Hilliard ran for 3 touchdowns and threw for 3 others, 2 of those to Carrigan. The Wheelers move to 7-6 on the season, they will head to Vegas next Friday to face the Knight Hawks.

