Advertisement

A Sunny & Pleasant Weekend Ahead

Heat & Humidity Return Next Week.
Warm sunshine and pleasant conditions today, with more heat and humidity Sunday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure in control this weekend. We’ve got sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures on tap for your Saturday, but Sunday will signal the start of another warming trend. Look for highs reaching the upper 70′s to lower 80′s this afternoon, followed by clear skies and mild 50′s tonight. Sunshine and humidity return to the region Sunday, with readings in the 80′s to near the 90 degree mark. We’re talking temperatures in the middle to upper 90′s by Monday and Tuesday, with the heat index possibly in the triple digits. This will may mean FIRST ALERT DAYS for the start of the work week. A slight chance for showers and storms Wednesday could bring the heat down by a few degrees.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and pleasant temperatures. High: 83°. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable overnight. Low: 57°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 89°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest COVID-19 transmission map for Illinois as of June 17, 2022.
64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread
Hundreds of feet in the air, one can see the makings of what will soon be the Lost Island Theme...
Lost Island Theme Park to open Saturday, some rides not ready
A man was arrested Friday after police say he stabbed a woman in the face with a pair of...
Man charged with stabbing, assaulting woman in Galesburg
If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad...
Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities
The Iowa Supreme Court has made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A Sunny & Pleasant Weekend Ahead
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Not as humid the next couple days
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Less humid the next few days
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Patchy fog Thursday morning