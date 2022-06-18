A Sunny & Pleasant Weekend Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures on tap for your Saturday, but Sunday will signal the start of another warming trend. Look for highs reaching the upper 70′s to lower 80′s this afternoon, followed by clear skies and mild 50′s tonight. Sunshine and humidity return to the region Sunday, with readings in the 80′s to near the 90 degree mark. We’re talking temperatures in the middle to upper 90′s by Monday and Tuesday, with the heat index in the triple digits. This will likely mean FIRST ALERT DAYS for the start of the work week. A slight chance for showers and storms Wednesday could bring the heat down by a few degrees.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and pleasant temperatures. High: 83°. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable overnight. Low: 57°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 89°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

