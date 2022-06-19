Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Burning yacht ‘Elusive’ sinks in river

No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River. (SOURCE: NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWCASTLE, N.H. (Gray News) – No one was hurt as a yacht burst into flames and sank in a river near New Hampshire Saturday, according to authorities.

The yacht, a 70-foot long 2007 Marlow named “Elusive,” was heading toward Wentworth Marina off the Piscataqua River in Newcastle when one of the passengers noticed black smoke below deck.

The boat was soon completely filled with smoke, the passengers told New Hampshire State Police. Three passengers in the boat, along with two family dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.(New Hampshire State Police)

The three passengers, aged 67, 57 and 33, were rescued by nearby boats and taken to shore.

All three were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police said the vessel drifted out of the harbor with the outgoing tide and across the state line into the state of Maine. Authorities said their attempts to save the boat were unsuccessful, and the yacht sank within two hours of the call off in the Maine waters.

Police said the cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest COVID-19 transmission map for Illinois as of June 17, 2022.
64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread
Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf
Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf
As temperatures continue to rise, officials are reminding everyone: never leave children or...
Rock Island County warns parents not to leave children in cars
Police were called to the 1300 block of 14th Street following shots fired in the area.
One dead, another in critical condition following shots fired in Rock Island
Governor Reynolds signs proposed increase to bottle bill handling fee.
Gov. Reynolds signs bottle bill

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
Reports: Film director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case
Infrastructure inflation
Inflation taking bite out of new infrastructure projects
Across the U.S., people are facing scorching heat, soaring prices and snarled travel this...
Holiday weekend woes: Heat, travel, prices
No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
WATCH: Burning yacht 'Elusive' sinks in river