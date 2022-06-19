Exciting emerging technology innovations from local companies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Midwest has become an attractive area for business startups to plant their roots and bloom.

Large tech companies as well have taken note -- with Facebook, Apple and Google constructing and operating data centers across Iowa -- creating a so-called “Silicon Prairie” primed for a new generation of startups. And here in the Quad-Cities, local companies are innovating and utilizing new, emerging technologies – from virtual reality to machine learning and beyond – and bringing tech jobs to the Heartland.

What are these emerging technologies? How are local companies utilizing these technologies to drive innovation and bring tech jobs to area? What types of education or career certification programs are available? And is the Quad-Cities becoming an under-the-radar hub for innovation? All this is and more leads the discussion on this week’s edition of Insight TV.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants taking part in the roundtable discussion:

Matt Christiansen , Executive Editor, Quad City Times

Tom Barton , Associate Editor, Quad City Times

Danny Coyle , senior VR developer and head of VR content development at VictoryXR. Coyle moved to Davenport from Ohio to lead the division about five years ago.

Doug Cropper , Genesis Health System President and CEO

Ellen Bluth, vice chancellor for workforce and economic development at Eastern Iowa Community College. , vice chancellor for workforce and economic development at Eastern Iowa Community College. (link for info on EICC Augmented and Virtual Reality, Associate in Applied Science Degree)

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Marcia Lense will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

