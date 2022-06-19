Advertisement

Inflation taking bite out of new infrastructure projects

Infrastructure inflation
Infrastructure inflation(Oregon DOT / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Inflation is taking a toll on infrastructure projects across the U.S.

Rising prices for materials such as asphalt, steel and iron pipes are driving up the costs to build roads, bridges, rail lines and water mains. The prices for some infrastructure materials have risen even faster than general consumer prices.

State and local officials say inflation is diminishing the value of a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden just seven months ago.

Some officials say inflation has forced them to delay or scale back the scope of projects.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest COVID-19 transmission map for Illinois as of June 17, 2022.
64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread
Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf
Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf
As temperatures continue to rise, officials are reminding everyone: never leave children or...
Rock Island County warns parents not to leave children in cars
Police were called to the 1300 block of 14th Street following shots fired in the area.
One dead, another in critical condition following shots fired in Rock Island
Governor Reynolds signs proposed increase to bottle bill handling fee.
Gov. Reynolds signs bottle bill

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
Reports: Film director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case
Across the U.S., people are facing scorching heat, soaring prices and snarled travel this...
Holiday weekend woes: Heat, travel, prices
No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Burning yacht ‘Elusive’ sinks in river
No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
WATCH: Burning yacht 'Elusive' sinks in river