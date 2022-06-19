Knox County Sheriff’s Department says two drowned in Altona pond

ALTONA, Illinois (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says two people drowned in an Altona pond Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, officers responded around noon to a pond on private property in the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12 for an accident involving two drowning victims.

The names of the victims will not be released until the family is notified.

An autopsy has not been scheduled yet.

This case is still being investigated. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 309-343-9151 or through the website www.knoxcountysheriffil.com.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

