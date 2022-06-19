One dead, another in critical condition following shots fired in Rock Island
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Early Sunday morning, at approximately 1:52 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1300 block of 14th Street in reference to report of a gunshot victim.
Two victims were found at the scene, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
The 46-year-old victim has died due to their injuries and the 31-year-old remains in critical condition at a local hospital.
Rock Island Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 309-732-2677.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you when we know more.
