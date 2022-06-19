Advertisement

One dead, another in critical condition following shots fired in Rock Island

Shots fired in Rock Island early Sunday morning
Police were called to the 1300 block of 14th Street following shots fired in the area.
Police were called to the 1300 block of 14th Street following shots fired in the area.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Early Sunday morning, at approximately 1:52 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1300 block of 14th Street in reference to report of a gunshot victim.

Two victims were found at the scene, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 46-year-old victim has died due to their injuries and the 31-year-old remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Rock Island Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 309-732-2677.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you when we know more.

