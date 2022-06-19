One dead, another in critical condition following shots fired in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Early Sunday morning, at approximately 1:52 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1300 block of 14th Street in reference to report of a gunshot victim.

Two victims were found at the scene, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 46-year-old victim has died due to their injuries and the 31-year-old remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Rock Island Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 309-732-2677.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you when we know more.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.