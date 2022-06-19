QC Pride holds Unity Pride Parade

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - QC Pride held the Unity Pride Parade Saturday afternoon in downtown Moline.

Over a dozen groups participated in the parade, and free candy and beads were given out to bystanders. Some groups included the Humane Society of Scott County, Davenport Public Library, and One Human Family QCA.

“I’m just really excited to see people just being fully and shamelessly themselves, just out and proud, and just enjoying the day,” said Brittany Anderson, a Rock Island resident “, just being able to be out here and be fully yourself and accepted.”

The Project group held a free Pride Party at the Bass Street Landing after the parade, featuring live drag performances, food, and drinks.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.