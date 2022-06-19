Advertisement

QC Pride holds Unity Pride Parade

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - QC Pride held the Unity Pride Parade Saturday afternoon in downtown Moline.

Over a dozen groups participated in the parade, and free candy and beads were given out to bystanders. Some groups included the Humane Society of Scott County, Davenport Public Library, and One Human Family QCA.

“I’m just really excited to see people just being fully and shamelessly themselves, just out and proud, and just enjoying the day,” said Brittany Anderson, a Rock Island resident “, just being able to be out here and be fully yourself and accepted.”

The Project group held a free Pride Party at the Bass Street Landing after the parade, featuring live drag performances, food, and drinks.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest COVID-19 transmission map for Illinois as of June 17, 2022.
64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread
Hundreds of feet in the air, one can see the makings of what will soon be the Lost Island Theme...
Lost Island Theme Park to open Saturday, some rides not ready
A man was arrested Friday after police say he stabbed a woman in the face with a pair of...
Man charged with stabbing, assaulting woman in Galesburg
As temperatures continue to rise, officials are reminding everyone: never leave children or...
Rock Island County warns parents not to leave children in cars
If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad...
Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities

Latest News

Wapello, IA
Wilton takes the "W" from Wapello
QC Pride holds Unity Pride Parade
QC Pride holds Unity Pride Parade
First alert
Free bait available for kids fishing derby