The River Bandits grab a home win over South Bend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bandits scored first, and scored last, getting back in the win column with a 6-1 victory over South Bend.

Kale Emshoff knocked in two runs on a fifth inning homer and Diego Hernandez scored twice to lead the River Bandit offense. Charlie Neuweiler took the win on the mound, giving up just one run through six innings of work.

The River Bandits finish up the series with South Bend win a Father’s Day matchup.

