Warm Sunshine For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’re heading into another stretch of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures. In fact, things are going to get downright hot for the start of the work week. Today, we can expect sunny and warm weather, with highs in the 80′s to near 90 degrees. The heat and humidity will really make their presence felt Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 90′s. We may see the heat index rising to near 100 degrees or better in some locations, but it won’t be as prolonged as last week. There will be a chance for showers and storms on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s. We’ll keep that summer sizzle in the forecast through the end of the week.

FATHER’S DAY/JUNETEENTH: Mostly sunny and warmer. A bit more humid. High: 88°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm overnight. Low: 65°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 96°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

